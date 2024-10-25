United Rentals price target raised to $955 from $930 at Citi

Citi analyst Kyle Menges raised the firm’s price target on United Rentals (URI) to $955 from $930 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares post the Q3 report. United Rentals anticipates growth in 2025, stemming from mega projects, and despite likely continuation of local market softness, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on URI:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.