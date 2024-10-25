News & Insights

United Rentals price target raised to $955 from $930 at Citi

October 25, 2024 — 06:51 am EDT

Citi analyst Kyle Menges raised the firm’s price target on United Rentals (URI) to $955 from $930 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares post the Q3 report. United Rentals anticipates growth in 2025, stemming from mega projects, and despite likely continuation of local market softness, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

