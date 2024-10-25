United Rentals price target raised to $698 from $559 at Bernstein

Bernstein analyst Chad Dillard raised the firm’s price target on United Rentals (URI) to $698 from $559 and keeps an Underperform rating on the shares. United Rentals reported a mixed print and management maintained guidance across all lines at the midpoint, the analyst tells investors in a research note. In the near-term, the firm sees upside to Q4 guidance and consensus from hurricane-related tailwinds, and leading indicators appear to be stabilizing near trough levels, but says valuations remains a concern.

