United Rentals price target raised to $658 from $650 at Baird

Baird raised the firm’s price target on United Rentals (URI) to $658 from $650 and keeps an Underperform rating on the shares post the Q3 report. The company reported a slight earnings miss while reiterating guidance, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm sees “all the signs consistent with peaking demand,” which it says is echoed by construction starts and decelerating non-residential put-in-place spending.
