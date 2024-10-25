News & Insights

Stocks

United Rentals price target raised to $565 from $400 at Barclays

October 25, 2024 — 07:00 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on United Rentals (URI) to $565 from $400 and keeps an Underweight rating on the shares post the Q3 report. The firm says the company’s key performance indicators are trending lower while unit economics have been declining since late 2022

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on URI:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

URI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.