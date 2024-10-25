United Rentals price target raised to $565 from $400 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on United Rentals (URI) to $565 from $400 and keeps an Underweight rating on the shares post the Q3 report. The firm says the company’s key performance indicators are trending lower while unit economics have been declining since late 2022

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on URI:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.