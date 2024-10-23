United Rentals options imply 5.7% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in United Rentals (URI) is 3.1x normal with calls leading puts 5:2. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 5.7%, or $47.20, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 5.0%.
