United Rentals' Move Last Week Indicates Buying Opportunity

More than 11% returns in the last 5 trading days while the S&P 500 barely moved â thatâs what equipment rental company United Rentalsâ (NYSE:URI) stock did for its investors. Defying the economic downturn, the stock is up 16% this year, maintaining its long-term upward trend. Is there more juice left? How is the stock likely to behave over the next 1 month, 3 months, or a year? Turns out â it is likely to be a good investment even if you enter now. Both our AI engine and the trend in United Rentalsâ underlying financials suggest the same.

Our AI engine analyzes past patterns in stock movements to predict near term behavior for a given level of movement in the recent period, and suggests nearly a 31% probability of United Rentals moving up another 10% over the next 21 trading days. The probability of the stock moving down by the same amount is slightly lower at 25%, suggesting a greater likelihood of upside. Interestingly, given this recent move, the chances of a 10% rebound over the next 3 months are at a significant 54%. Our detailed dashboard highlights the chances of United Rentalsâ stock rising after a fallÂ and should help you understand near-term return probabilities for different levels of movements.

While near-term value seems clear, the underlying fundamentals suggest that United Rentals could be a good long-term bet, too. Our dashboard Big Movers: United Rentals Moved 11.1% â What Next?Â lays this out.

United Rentalsâ stock price increased 4.6% this year, from $166.77 to $174.50, before moving 11.1% last week, and ending at $193.87. As a result, the companyâsâ trailing 12 month P/E ratio was increased 7% from 11 to 11.8, before ending at 13.1 after last weekâs move. The stock is becoming increasingly expensive due to considerable investor interest. And there is a reason for that, which becomes clear when you look at the underlying growth and how the pandemic had very little impact on operations, unlike other companies. United Rentalsâ revenue increased significantly by 40.8%, from $6,641 Mil in 2017 to $9,351 Mil in 2019. For the last 12 months, this figure stood at $9,008 Mil, implying only a slight decrease of -3.7% over 2019 numbers. Though net margin declined from 20.3% in 2017 to 12.6% in 2019, they seem to have bottomed out and even during the pandemic, the figure sustained itself at around 12.4%. Letâs say even if United Rentals can grow at 5% annually over the next 3 years, and P/S expansion stops and there is no improvement in margin, at the very least, youâll get a 15% return.

Taking the above perspectives together, it appears that United Rentals is worth investigating. But donât forget this high quality portfolio to beat the market, with over 100% return since 2016, versus 55% for the S&P 500. Comprised of companies with strong revenue growth, healthy profits, lots of cash, and low risk, it has outperformed the broader market year after year, consistently.

