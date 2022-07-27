Markets
URI

United Rentals Lifts FY22 Revenue Outlook

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - While reporting its results for the second quarter on Wednesday, United Rentals, Inc. (URI) lifted its revenue outlook for the full year 2022.

Looking forward to full year 2022, the company expect revenues of $11.4 billion to $11.7 billion, up from prior estimate of $11.1 billion to $11.5 billion. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters currently estimate earnings of $11.26 billion for the year.

CEO Matthew Flannery said, "Our higher 2022 outlook for total revenue, adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow reflects broad-based end-market activity, contractor backlogs, customer sentiment and our visibility through the balance of the year. The flexibility of our operating model puts us in a strong position to leverage any market environment."

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

URI

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular