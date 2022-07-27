United Rentals Lifts FY22 Revenue Outlook

(RTTNews) - While reporting its results for the second quarter on Wednesday, United Rentals, Inc. (URI) lifted its revenue outlook for the full year 2022.

Looking forward to full year 2022, the company expect revenues of $11.4 billion to $11.7 billion, up from prior estimate of $11.1 billion to $11.5 billion. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters currently estimate earnings of $11.26 billion for the year.

CEO Matthew Flannery said, "Our higher 2022 outlook for total revenue, adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow reflects broad-based end-market activity, contractor backlogs, customer sentiment and our visibility through the balance of the year. The flexibility of our operating model puts us in a strong position to leverage any market environment."

