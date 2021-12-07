United Rentals, Inc.'s (NYSE:URI) insiders who sold earlier this year may be offered solace in this recent price drop

Even though United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has fallen by 3.4% over the past week , insiders who sold US$5.6m worth of stock over the past year have had less luck. Insiders might have been better off holding onto their shares, given that the average selling price of US$249 is still below the current share price.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At United Rentals

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Non-Executive Chairman, Michael Kneeland, for US$4.7m worth of shares, at about US$237 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$345. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. It is worth noting that this sale was only 21% of Michael Kneeland's holding.

Insiders in United Rentals didn't buy any shares in the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:URI Insider Trading Volume December 7th 2021

Insiders at United Rentals Have Sold Stock Recently

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of United Rentals shares. In total, Independent Director Jose Alvarez dumped US$348k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Does United Rentals Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that United Rentals insiders own 0.3% of the company, worth about US$79m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At United Rentals Tell Us?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But it is good to see that United Rentals is growing earnings. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing United Rentals. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for United Rentals you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

