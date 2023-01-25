United Rentals, Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - United Rentals, Inc. (URI) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $639 million, or $9.15 per share. This compares with $481 million, or $6.61 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, United Rentals, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $9.74 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $10.37 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 19.1% to $3.30 billion from $2.77 billion last year.

United Rentals, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $639 Mln. vs. $481 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $9.15 vs. $6.61 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $10.37 -Revenue (Q4): $3.30 Bln vs. $2.77 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.