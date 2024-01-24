United Rentals, Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - United Rentals, Inc. (URI) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $679 million, or $10.01 per share. This compares with $639 million, or $9.15 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, United Rentals, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $11.26 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $10.93 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.4% to $3.73 billion from $3.29 billion last year.

United Rentals, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $679 Mln. vs. $639 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $10.01 vs. $9.15 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $10.93 -Revenue (Q4): $3.73 Bln vs. $3.29 Bln last year.

