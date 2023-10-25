United Rentals, Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - United Rentals, Inc. (URI) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $703 million, or $10.29 per share. This compares with $606 million, or $8.66 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, United Rentals, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $11.73 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $11.20 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 23.6% to $3.77 billion from $3.05 billion last year.

United Rentals, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $703 Mln. vs. $606 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $10.29 vs. $8.66 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $11.20 -Revenue (Q3): $3.77 Bln vs. $3.05 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $14.1 - $14.3 Bln

