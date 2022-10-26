United Rentals, Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - United Rentals, Inc. (URI) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $606 million, or $8.66 per share. This compares with $409 million, or $5.63 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, United Rentals, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $9.27 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $9.06 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 17.3% to $3.05 billion from $2.60 billion last year.

United Rentals, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $606 Mln. vs. $409 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $8.66 vs. $5.63 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $9.06 -Revenue (Q3): $3.05 Bln vs. $2.60 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $11.5 - $11.7 Bln

