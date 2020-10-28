United Rentals, Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - United Rentals, Inc. (URI) reported earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $208 million, or $2.87 per share. This compares with $391 million, or $5.08 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $4.28 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 12.0% to $2.19 billion from $2.49 billion last year.

United Rentals, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-EPS (Q3): $5.40 vs. $5.96 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $4.28 -Revenue (Q3): $2.19 Bln vs. $2.49 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $8.35 - $8.45 Bln

