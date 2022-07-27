United Rentals, Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - United Rentals, Inc. (URI) revealed a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $493 million, or $6.90 per share. This compares with $293 million, or $4.02 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, United Rentals, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $7.86 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $6.46 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 21.0% to $2.77 billion from $2.29 billion last year.

United Rentals, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $493 Mln. vs. $293 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $6.90 vs. $4.02 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $6.46 -Revenue (Q2): $2.77 Bln vs. $2.29 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $11.4 - $11.7 Bln

