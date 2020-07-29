United Rentals, Inc. Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - United Rentals, Inc. (URI) announced earnings for second quarter that dropped from last year.

The company's earnings totaled $212 million, or $2.93 per share. This compares with $270 million, or $3.44 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.86 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 15.3% to $1.94 billion from $2.29 billion last year.

United Rentals, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-EPS (Q2): $3.68 vs. $4.74 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.86 -Revenue (Q2): $1.94 Bln vs. $2.29 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $8.05 - $8.45 Bln

