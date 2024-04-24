United Rentals, Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - United Rentals, Inc. (URI) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $542 million, or $8.04 per share. This compares with $451 million, or $6.47 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, United Rentals, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $9.15 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $8.32 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.9% to $2.93 billion from $2.74 billion last year.

United Rentals, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $542 Mln. vs. $451 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $8.04 vs. $6.47 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $2.93 Bln vs. $2.74 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $14.950 - $15.450 B

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.