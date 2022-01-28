United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Annual Results Just Came Out: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For This Year

It's been a good week for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest yearly results, and the shares gained 4.1% to US$320. United Rentals reported US$9.7b in revenue, roughly in line with analyst forecasts, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) of US$19.04 beat expectations, being 2.6% higher than what the analysts expected. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year.

NYSE:URI Earnings and Revenue Growth January 28th 2022

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for United Rentals from 16 analysts is for revenues of US$10.7b in 2022 which, if met, would be a solid 9.9% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to shoot up 21% to US$23.13. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$10.7b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$23.44 in 2022. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

The analysts reconfirmed their price target of US$417, showing that the business is executing well and in line with expectations. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. Currently, the most bullish analyst values United Rentals at US$638 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$300. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. The period to the end of 2022 brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to display 9.9% growth on an annualised basis. That is in line with its 9.3% annual growth over the past five years. Juxtapose this against our data, which suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenues grow 8.5% per year. So although United Rentals is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's only growing at about the rate of the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. They also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, with the company predicted to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

