United Rentals, Inc. (URI) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?

Have you been paying attention to shares of United Rentals (URI)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 8.9% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $807.79 in the previous session. United Rentals has gained 39.9% since the start of the year compared to the 23.9% move for the Zacks Construction sector and the 21.7% return for the Zacks Building Products - Miscellaneous industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on July 24, 2024, United Rentals reported EPS of $10.7 versus consensus estimate of $10.48.

For the current fiscal year, United Rentals is expected to post earnings of $44.39 per share on $15.21 billion in revenues. This represents an 8.96% change in EPS on a 6.16% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $47.80 per share on $15.94 billion in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 7.69% and 4.75%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

United Rentals may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

United Rentals has a Value Score of A. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are B and F, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 18.1X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is not in-line with the peer industry average of 20.3X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 9.6X versus its peer group's average of 15.3X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 1.86. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, United Rentals currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if United Rentals fits the bill. Thus, it seems as though United Rentals shares could have a bit more room to run in the near term.

How Does URI Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of URI have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS). OTIS has a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) and a Value Score of B, a Growth Score of C, and a Momentum Score of C.

Earnings were strong last quarter. Otis Worldwide Corporation beat our consensus estimate by 2.91%, and for the current fiscal year, OTIS is expected to post earnings of $3.88 per share on revenue of $14.39 billion.

Shares of Otis Worldwide Corporation have gained 6.2% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 25.5X and a P/CF of 24.14X.

The Building Products - Miscellaneous industry is in the top 38% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for URI and OTIS, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

United Rentals, Inc. (URI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.