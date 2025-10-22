United Rentals, Inc. Q3 Sales Increase

Markets
(RTTNews) - United Rentals, Inc. (URI) revealed earnings for third quarter of $701 million

The company's bottom line totaled $701 million, or $10.91 per share. This compares with $708 million, or $10.70 per share, last year.

Excluding items, United Rentals, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $11.70 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.8% to $4.22 billion from $3.99 billion last year.

United Rentals, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $701 Mln. vs. $708 Mln. last year. -EPS: $10.91 vs. $10.70 last year. -Revenue: $4.22 Bln vs. $3.99 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $16.0 - $16.2 BLN

