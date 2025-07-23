United Rentals, Inc. Q2 Sales Increase

(RTTNews) - United Rentals, Inc. (URI) revealed earnings for second quarter of $622 million

The company's bottom line came in at $622 million, or $9.59 per share. This compares with $636 million, or $9.54 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.5% to $3.94 billion from $3.77 billion last year.

United Rentals, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $622 Mln. vs. $636 Mln. last year. -EPS: $9.59 vs. $9.54 last year. -Revenue: $3.94 Bln vs. $3.77 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $15.8 - $16.1B

