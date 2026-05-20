United Rentals Expands AI Equipment Tool Into the ChatGPT Space

United Rentals, Inc. URI announced the expansion of its AI-powered Equipment Agent into ChatGPT, marking the debut of an equipment rental application available in the ChatGPT store.



This strategic move aims to offer the customers a faster and more convenient way to identify equipment solutions for complex jobsites and time-sensitive projects.



Originally launched earlier in 2026, the Equipment Agent is the equipment rental industry’s first AI-powered recommendation tool, using a conversational interface to help customers identify project needs and quickly find suitable equipment. The tool integrates fleet knowledge, application expertise and operational insight from across United Rentals’ business.



Moreover, this expansion aligns with URI’s broader innovation strategy to reduce customer friction, improve access to expertise and create digital solutions that make jobsites safer, more efficient and more productive.

United Rental’s Portfolio Expansion Bodes Well

United Rentals engages in acquisitions and partnerships to expand its geographic reach and product breadth that complement its organic network. As the largest equipment rental company, it benefits from brand recognition and an offering of roughly 5,000 equipment classes that support customer loyalty and cross-selling.



Management noted that the four acquisitions completed in the first quarter of 2026 possess strategic value in enhancing product breadth and filling capability gaps rather than driving outsized near-term revenue growth. URI has emphasized a selective approach, with a focus on adding specialty capabilities and local density where returns are attractive.



URI stock has gained 14.6% year to date, outperforming the Zacks Building Products - Miscellaneous industry, the broader Zacks Construction sector and the S&P 500 Index. Its prospects are gaining from solid execution across its general rentals and specialty businesses amid growing demand trends across construction and industrial end markets.



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URI Stock’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

United Rentals currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Here are some better-ranked stocks from the same sector.



Comfort Systems USA, Inc. FIX currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Comfort Systems delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 39.3%, on average. The stock has soared 95.6% year to date. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Comfort Systems’ 2026 sales and earnings per share (EPS) indicates growth of 30.7% and 48%, respectively, from a year ago.



Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. STRL currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 29.1%, on average. Sterling’s shares have surged 137.8% year to date.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Sterling’s 2026 sales and EPS implies an increase of 47.4% and 63.3%, respectively, from a year ago.



Quanta Services, Inc. PWR presently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 10.3%, on average. Shares of Quanta have increased 69.2% year to date.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Quanta’s 2026 sales and EPS indicates improvements of 21.4% and 29.8%, respectively, from the prior-year levels.

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Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.