United Rentals Is Executing Flawlessly, but Rich Valuation Puts the Spotlight on What Comes Next

Key Points

United Rentals posted stronger revenue, profits, and free cash flow while extending its lead in equipment rental.

With only about 15% market share and higher valuation multiples, growth prospects and price now both matter.

10 stocks we like better than United Rentals ›

Discover how United Rentals (NYSE: URI), a leading equipment‑rental consolidator, is turning scale, disciplined capital allocation, and rising free cash flow into long‑term potential, and why valuation now sits at the center of the debate. Watch the video below for the full discussion.

*This video was published on April 24, 2026.

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Jon Quast has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Matt Frankel, CFP has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Toby Bordelon has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.