United Rentals Enhances Digital Platform With AI & AR Features

United Rentals, Inc. URI is advancing its digital strategy with the launch of two innovative features — Smart Suggestions and Equipment Fit Augmented Reality (AR).

These enhancements highlight how the company is using technology to simplify the rental process, deepen customer engagement and reinforce its leadership in a competitive industry.

Shares of URI gained 0.6% after hours yesterday.

Comprehensive Understanding of the Newly Introduced Platforms

The new Smart Suggestions feature from United Rentals uses machine learning to make renting equipment easier. The algorithm predicts client demands and suggests the best equipment choices by examining order history, worksite context and seasonal demand patterns. This helps contractors make quicker, better-informed selections and cuts down on the amount of time spent looking for rentals.

Additionally, the company has also launched Equipment Fit AR, which enables customers to use mobile devices to project 3D models of equipment onto their workspaces. Before equipment arrives, contractors may use this tool to more precisely plan layouts, determine whether machines will fit in confined places and prevent expensive errors.

Together, these tools extend United Rentals’ suite of digital capabilities, which already allow customers to browse, reserve and manage rentals from any device. By embedding predictive analytics and augmented reality into its offerings, the company is positioning itself as a digital partner that anticipates customer needs rather than just a rental provider. With its latest digital enhancements, United Rentals is building a smarter, more efficient rental ecosystem that strengthens loyalty and unlocks new avenues for sustainable growth.

URI's Share Price Performance

Shares of the company have gained 28.9% in the past year against the Zacks Building Products - Miscellaneous industry’s 4.3% decline. Over the past year, United Rentals' stock has experienced significant growth thanks to consistent performance and widespread demand.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In the second quarter of 2025, the company reported that rental revenues rose 6.2% year over year to a record $3.4 billion, driven by large projects and key verticals. Fleet productivity improved 3.3%, and adjusted EBITDA reached $1.81 billion, reflecting a margin of nearly 46%. United Rentals also strengthened its outlook, raising full-year guidance for revenues, EBITDA and free cash flow.

Management emphasized continuing investment in specialty, technology and major projects as key growth drivers. Backed by strong execution, secular demand in infrastructure and power, and ongoing expansion in Specialty, United Rentals remains well-positioned for 2025 and beyond.

URI’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, United Rentals carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some top-ranked stocks from the Construction sector are Everus Construction Group Inc. ECG, Tutor Perini Corporation TPC and Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation GLDD.

Everus Construction Group presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 42.7%, on average. ECG stock has jumped 22.1% year to date. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ECG Group’s 2025 sales and earnings per share (EPS) indicates growth of 18% and 3.9%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.



Tutor Perini sports a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 387.2%, on average. Tutor Perini stock has skyrocketed 147.6% year to date.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Tutor Perini’s 2025 sales and EPS indicates growth of 21.2% and 220.8%, respectively, from the prior-year levels.



Great Lakes Dredge & Dock flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 45.3%, on average. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock has gained 5.8% year to date.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock’s 2025 sales and EPS indicates growth of 9% and 21.4%, respectively, from the prior-year levels.

