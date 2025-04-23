UNITED RENTALS Earnings Results: $URI Reports Quarterly Earnings

UNITED RENTALS ($URI) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported earnings of $8.86 per share, missing estimates of $9.03 by $0.17. The company also reported revenue of $3,719,000,000, beating estimates of $3,642,444,133 by $76,555,867.
UNITED RENTALS Insider Trading Activity
UNITED RENTALS insiders have traded $URI stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $URI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ANTHONY S. LEOPOLD (SVP) sold 900 shares for an estimated $740,917
- WILLIAM E. GRACE (EVP, CFO) sold 1,100 shares for an estimated $701,908
UNITED RENTALS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 587 institutional investors add shares of UNITED RENTALS stock to their portfolio, and 554 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS removed 3,243,761 shares (-53.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,285,034,998
- NORGES BANK removed 377,193 shares (-27.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $265,709,836
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 323,636 shares (+17.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $227,982,143
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS added 305,491 shares (+41.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $215,200,080
- BOSTON PARTNERS removed 286,000 shares (-42.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $201,469,840
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 280,502 shares (+105.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $197,596,828
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC added 243,786 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $171,732,609
UNITED RENTALS Government Contracts
We have seen $9,060,892 of award payments to $URI over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- HAVC RENTAL: $1,281,140
- SHOWER TRAILER RENTAL: $488,573
- SHORT TERM RENTAL OF EQUIPMENT: $375,895
- SHORT TERM RENTAL OF EQUIPMENT: $172,929
- JLG 860SJ TELESCOPIC BOOM LIFT: $160,120
UNITED RENTALS Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $URI stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $URI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 11/08 and 2 sales worth up to $65,000 on 03/27, 12/19.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 02/25, 01/13.
UNITED RENTALS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $URI in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/16/2025
- UBS issued a "Sell" rating on 04/07/2025
