Markets
URI

United Rentals' CFO Jessica Graziano Quits Names Interim Replacement

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - United Rentals, Inc. (URI), an equipment rental firm, said on Tuesday that its Chief Financial Officer Jessica Graziano will leave the company on July 29, to pursue another opportunity.

Subsequently, the company has named Ted Grace as finance chief on interim basis.

Grace joined United Rentals in 2016 as Vice President and Head of Investor Relations, and has been an integral leader across all aspects of the finance function during his tenure.

Grace will continue to be the primary investor contact as interim CFO and will serve in this dual role.

United Rentals also said that it has started a hunt for a suitable candidate to succeed Graziano.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

URI

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular