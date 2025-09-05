Markets
United Parks & Resorts Stockholders Approve Share Buyback

September 05, 2025 — 09:08 am EDT

(RTTNews) - United Parks & Resorts Inc. (PRKS) reported that its stockholders approved a $500.0 million buyback authorization. The company is authorized to repurchase shares through open market purchases, privately-negotiated transactions or otherwise in accordance with applicable federal securities laws, including through Rule 10b5-1 trading plans and under Rule 10b-18 of the Exchange Act.

Marc Swanson, CEO of United Parks & Resorts, said: "With our strong balance sheet and significant free cash flow generation, we are excited to be able to take advantage of what we believe to be a very attractive opportunity to invest in the shares of our own Company via a share repurchase and return capital to our stockholders."

