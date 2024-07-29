News & Insights

United Parks & Resorts: Q2 Adj. EBITDA To Decline YoY - Quick Facts

July 29, 2024 — 08:51 am EDT

(RTTNews) - United Parks & Resorts (PRKS) announced its preliminary second quarter financial results. Net income is expected to be approximately $87-$95 million, compared to $87.1 million, a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA is projected to be approximately $215-$220 million, compared to $224.2 million, last year. Total revenues is expected to be approximately $495-$500 million, compared to $496.0 million, previous year.

The company expects to file its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 no later than August 9, 2024.

