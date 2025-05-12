United Parks & Resorts Q1 Loss Widens, Revenues Down; Backs Positive Outlook For FY25

(RTTNews) - United Parks & Resorts Inc. (PRKS) reported Monday wider net loss in its first quarter amid weak revenues. For fiscal 2025, the company said it continues to expect new records in revenue and Adjusted EBITDA.

In pre-market activity on the NYSE, the shares were gaining around 1.7 percent to trade at $48.00.

In the quarter, net loss was $16.1 million or $0.29 per share, compared to loss of $11.2 million or $0.17 per share a year ago.

The Wall Street analysts on average expected loss of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Analysts estimate typically exclude special items.

Adjusted EBITDA was $67.4 million, a decrease of 14.8 percent from the first quarter of 2024.

Total revenue was $286.9 million, down 3.5 percent from $297.4 million in the first quarter of 2024. The Street was looking for revenues of $293.9 million.

The theme park and entertainment company's attendance was 3.4 million guests, a decrease of approximately 59,000 guests or 1.7 percent from the first quarter of 2024, impacted by an unfavorable calendar shift including the shift of Easter and Spring Break holidays from the first quarter to the second quarter.

Looking ahead, Marc Swanson, Chief Executive Officer of United Parks & Resorts, said, "As we look ahead to the remainder of the year, we are excited about the significant investments we have made across our parks and business.... We are also encouraged by the 2025 bookings for our Discovery Cove property, our 2025 group bookings and our 2025 international ticket sales, all of which are running ahead of 2024. With approximately 75 percent of our historical attendance and revenue opportunity still ahead of us as of April 30, 2025, we continue to expect new records in revenue and Adjusted EBITDA in 2025."

