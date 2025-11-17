United Parks & Resorts (PRKS) Price Target Decreased by 16.46% to 49.35

The average one-year price target for United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) has been revised to $49.35 / share. This is a decrease of 16.46% from the prior estimate of $59.08 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $28.28 to a high of $65.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 54.37% from the latest reported closing price of $31.97 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 468 funds or institutions reporting positions in United Parks & Resorts. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 5.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRKS is 0.34%, an increase of 10.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.38% to 76,064K shares. The put/call ratio of PRKS is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hill Path Capital holds 27,205K shares representing 49.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nomura Holdings holds 4,476K shares representing 8.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 531K shares , representing an increase of 88.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRKS by 403.24% over the last quarter.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 2,492K shares representing 4.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,494K shares , representing a decrease of 0.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRKS by 41.19% over the last quarter.

River Road Asset Management holds 1,982K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,870K shares , representing an increase of 5.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRKS by 2.16% over the last quarter.

Voss Capital holds 1,965K shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

