United Parks & Resorts price target lowered to $70 from $72 at Guggenheim

Guggenheim lowered the firm’s price target on United Parks & Resorts to $70 from $72 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after having updated the firm’s model and outlook to reflect Q3 results. The firm has lowered its Q4 revenue and EBITDA outlook to $381M and $142M, respectively, the analyst noted.

