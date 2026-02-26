United Parks & Resorts Inc. Profit Declines In Q4

(RTTNews) - United Parks & Resorts Inc. (PRKS) reported a profit for fourth quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $15.05 million, or $0.28 per share. This compares with $27.90 million, or $0.50 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 2.8% to $373.55 million from $384.38 million last year.

United Parks & Resorts Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $15.05 Mln. vs. $27.90 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.28 vs. $0.50 last year. -Revenue: $373.55 Mln vs. $384.38 Mln last year.

