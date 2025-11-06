United Parks & Resorts Inc. Announces Fall In Q3 Income, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - United Parks & Resorts Inc. (PRKS) reported a profit for third quarter that Dropped, from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $89.33 million, or $1.61 per share. This compares with $119.68 million, or $2.08 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.37 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 6.2% to $511.85 million from $545.90 million last year.

United Parks & Resorts Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $89.33 Mln. vs. $119.68 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.61 vs. $2.08 last year. -Revenue: $511.85 Mln vs. $545.90 Mln last year.

