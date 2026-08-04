United Parks & Resorts Inc. Announces Fall In Q2 Profit

(RTTNews) - United Parks & Resorts Inc. (PRKS) reported a profit for second quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $63.27 million, or $1.34 per share. This compares with $80.11 million, or $1.45 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 1.4% to $483.32 million from $490.21 million last year.

United Parks & Resorts Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $63.27 Mln. vs. $80.11 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.34 vs. $1.45 last year. -Revenue: $483.32 Mln vs. $490.21 Mln last year.

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