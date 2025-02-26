UNITED PARKS & RESORTS Earnings Results: $PRKS Reports Quarterly Earnings

UNITED PARKS & RESORTS ($PRKS) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported earnings of $0.53 per share, missing estimates of $0.65 by $0.12. The company also reported revenue of $384,380,000, missing estimates of $388,381,768 by $-4,001,768.

UNITED PARKS & RESORTS Insider Trading Activity

UNITED PARKS & RESORTS insiders have traded $PRKS stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PRKS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES MIKOLAICHIK (See remarks) purchased 34,000 shares for an estimated $1,947,860

GEORGE ANTHONY TAYLOR (See Remarks) sold 23,837 shares for an estimated $1,261,930

CHRISTOPHER L. FINAZZO (Chief Commercial Officer) sold 13,000 shares for an estimated $723,060

YOSHIKAZU MARUYAMA sold 12,984 shares for an estimated $650,108

UNITED PARKS & RESORTS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 106 institutional investors add shares of UNITED PARKS & RESORTS stock to their portfolio, and 149 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

