UNITED PARKS & RESORTS Earnings Results: $PRKS Reports Quarterly Earnings

UNITED PARKS & RESORTS ($PRKS) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported earnings of $0.53 per share, missing estimates of $0.65 by $0.12. The company also reported revenue of $384,380,000, missing estimates of $388,381,768 by $-4,001,768.
UNITED PARKS & RESORTS Insider Trading Activity
UNITED PARKS & RESORTS insiders have traded $PRKS stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PRKS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JAMES MIKOLAICHIK (See remarks) purchased 34,000 shares for an estimated $1,947,860
- GEORGE ANTHONY TAYLOR (See Remarks) sold 23,837 shares for an estimated $1,261,930
- CHRISTOPHER L. FINAZZO (Chief Commercial Officer) sold 13,000 shares for an estimated $723,060
- YOSHIKAZU MARUYAMA sold 12,984 shares for an estimated $650,108
UNITED PARKS & RESORTS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 106 institutional investors add shares of UNITED PARKS & RESORTS stock to their portfolio, and 149 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- STONE HOUSE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 1,050,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $53,130,000
- J. GOLDMAN & CO LP removed 933,575 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $47,238,895
- HG VORA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 800,000 shares (-61.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $44,952,000
- GOLDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT LP removed 617,857 shares (-43.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $34,717,384
- BARROW HANLEY MEWHINNEY & STRAUSS LLC added 599,043 shares (+15.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $33,660,226
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 578,501 shares (-87.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $32,505,971
- RIVER ROAD ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 450,670 shares (+34.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,323,147
