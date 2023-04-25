United Parcel (UPS) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Lag

United Parcel Service, Inc. ( UPS ) reported mixed first-quarter 2023 results, wherein earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missed the same.

Quarterly earnings of $2.20 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny but declined 27.9% year over year. Revenues of $22,925 million fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $22,935.2 million and decreased 5.9% year over year.

The overall adjusted operating profit fell 22.8% year over year to $2,552 million in the first quarter.

United Parcel Service, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

United Parcel Service, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | United Parcel Service, Inc. Quote

UPS generated $2,357 million of cash from operating activities in the first quarter. Capital expenditures came in at $609 million. Free cash flow was $1,770 million.

Segmental Details

U.S. Domestic Package revenues decreased 0.9% year over year to $14,987 million in the first quarter, driven by a 5.4% decrease in average daily volume, nearly offset by a 4.8% increase in revenue per piece. Segmental operating profit (adjusted) fell 12.7% year over year to $1,488 million in the quarter. The adjusted operating margin for the segment was 9.9% in the first quarter.

Revenues at the International Package division summed $4,543 million, down 6.8% year over year. The downfall was due to a 6.2% reduction in average daily volume due to lower domestic volume and softness in China’s trade lanes. Segmental operating profit (adjusted) totaled $806 million in the reported quarter, down 28% year over year. The adjusted operating margin for the segment was 17.7% in the first quarter.

Supply Chain and Freight revenues of $3,395 million fell 22.5% year over year due to market rate and volume declines in forwarding, partially offset by growth in UPS’ healthcare business. Operating profit (on an adjusted basis) fell 46.4% to $258 million in the first quarter. The adjusted operating margin for the segment was 7.6% in the first quarter.

2023 Outlook

For 2023, United Parcel now anticipates revenues to be around $97 billion (prior view: $97-$99.4 billion). The consolidated adjusted operating margin is now expected to be around 12.8% (prior view: between 12.8% and 13.6%).

Capital expenditures are still anticipated to be around $5.3 billion. Further, UPS anticipates paying dividend payments of $5.4 billion and share repurchases to be $3 billion.

Currently, United Parcel carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performances of Other Transportation Companies

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.’s JBHT first-quarter 2023 earnings of $1.89 per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.04 and declined 17.5% year over year.

JBHT’s total operating revenues of $3,229.58 million also lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,434.4 million and fell 7.4% year over year. The downfall was due to declines in the volume of 25% in Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), 5% in Intermodal (JBI) and 17% in Final Mile Services (FMS), and a 17% decline in revenue per load in Truckload (JBT). Revenue declines in ICS, JBI, FMS and JBT were partially offset by Dedicated Contract Services revenue growth of 13%.

JBHT’s total operating revenues, excluding fuel surcharges, decreased 10.2% year over year.

Delta Air Lines’ DAL first-quarter 2023 earnings (excluding 82 cents from non-recurring items) of 25 cents per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 29 cents. Volatile fuel prices and unfavorable weather conditions led to this downtick. DAL reported a loss of $1.23 per share a year ago, dull in comparison to the current scenario, as air-travel demand was not so buoyant then.

DAL reported revenues of $12,759 million, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $12,767.4 million. Driven by higher air-travel demand, total revenues increased 36.49% on a year-over-year basis.

Alaska Air Group, Inc. ALK reported first-quarter 2023 loss of 62 cents per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 48 cents. In the year-ago quarter, ALK incurred a loss of $1.33 per share.

ALK’s operating revenues of $ 2,196 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,202.5 million. The top line jumped 31% year over year, with passenger revenues accounting for 90.3% of the top line and increasing 31% owing to continued recovery in air-travel demand.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.