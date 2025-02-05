United Parcel Service's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on United Parcel Service.

Looking at options history for United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) we detected 9 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 33% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 66% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $1,086,518 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $119,134.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $85.0 and $125.0 for United Parcel Service, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for United Parcel Service's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of United Parcel Service's whale trades within a strike price range from $85.0 to $125.0 in the last 30 days.

United Parcel Service Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UPS PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $7.0 $6.75 $6.78 $110.00 $644.1K 1.9K 965 UPS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $10.35 $9.9 $9.9 $95.00 $176.2K 455 178 UPS PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $2.93 $2.7 $2.85 $85.00 $114.0K 354 402 UPS PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/21/25 $13.85 $13.65 $13.71 $125.00 $68.5K 1.8K 150 UPS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $1.79 $1.75 $1.79 $115.00 $53.7K 4.4K 911

About United Parcel Service

As the world's largest parcel delivery company, UPS manages a massive fleet of more than 500 planes and 100,000 vehicles, along with many hundreds of sorting facilities, to deliver an average of about 22 million packages per day to residences and businesses across the globe. UPS' domestic US package operations generate around 64% of total revenue while international package makes up 20%. Air and ocean freight forwarding and contract logistics make up the remainder.

Present Market Standing of United Parcel Service With a volume of 2,760,503, the price of UPS is down -0.04% at $111.72. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 76 days. What The Experts Say On United Parcel Service

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $125.6.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Neutral rating for United Parcel Service, targeting a price of $135. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Underweight rating on United Parcel Service with a target price of $82. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Buy rating for United Parcel Service, targeting a price of $149. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Loop Capital continues to hold a Hold rating for United Parcel Service, targeting a price of $115. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group keeps a In-Line rating on United Parcel Service with a target price of $147.

