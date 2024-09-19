United Parcel Service's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with UPS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 18 uncommon options trades for United Parcel Service.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 66% bullish and 22%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $98,982, and 16 are calls, for a total amount of $1,038,170.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $105.0 and $145.0 for United Parcel Service, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for United Parcel Service's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of United Parcel Service's whale activity within a strike price range from $105.0 to $145.0 in the last 30 days.

United Parcel Service 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UPS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $9.4 $9.0 $9.0 $135.00 $282.3K 2.2K 302 UPS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $2.4 $2.3 $2.3 $135.00 $142.3K 12.1K 4.9K UPS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $2.3 $2.29 $2.3 $135.00 $74.0K 12.1K 5.6K UPS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $2.63 $2.33 $2.57 $135.00 $67.9K 12.1K 797 UPS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $2.63 $2.46 $2.61 $135.00 $67.3K 12.1K 532

About United Parcel Service

As the world's largest parcel delivery company, UPS manages a massive fleet of more than 500 planes and 100,000 vehicles, along with many hundreds of sorting facilities, to deliver an average of about 22 million packages per day to residences and businesses across the globe. UPS' domestic US package operations generate around 64% of total revenue while international package makes up 20%. Air and ocean freight forwarding, truckload brokerage, and contract logistics make up the remainder. UPS is currently pursuing "strategic alternatives" for its truck brokerage unit, Coyote, which it acquired in 2015.

Having examined the options trading patterns of United Parcel Service, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of United Parcel Service With a volume of 2,235,994, the price of UPS is up 1.68% at $132.85. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 35 days. What The Experts Say On United Parcel Service

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $144.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

