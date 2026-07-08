United Parcel Service vs. FedEx: What Their Revenue Trends Tell Investors

Key Points

FedEx currently looks stronger on revenue, showing consistent top-line expansion compared to the more volatile performance seen from United Parcel Service.

Over the last eight quarters, United Parcel Service experienced distinct quarter-over-quarter swings, while FedEx maintained a much steadier upward trajectory during the same timeframe.

Investors should watch whether the revenue gap between the two companies continues to widen or if it stabilizes in upcoming quarters.

10 stocks we like better than United Parcel Service ›

United Parcel Service: Navigating Revenue Fluctuations

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) primarily generates revenue by offering time-definite package delivery, international logistics, and specialized supply chain services to clients worldwide.

In the first half of 2026, it announced plans to close additional distribution centers while reporting a 4% net income margin for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.

FedEx: Building Steady Revenue Growth

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) primarily earns revenue by providing rapid package shipping, heavy cargo transport, and integrated supply chain management services across international borders.

It finalized the spin-off of its freight business into an independent public company in June 2026, and reported a 6% net income margin for the quarter ended May 31, 2026.

Why Revenue Matters for Retail Investors

Revenue allows investors to see how much money a business is bringing in before any expenses are deducted. Tracking this figure helps investors understand the total scale and top-line growth trajectory of a business.

Quarterly Revenue for United Parcel Service and FedEx

Quarter (Period End) United Parcel Service Revenue FedEx Revenue Q3 2024 $22.2 billion (period ended Sept. 2024) $21.6 billion (period ended Aug. 2024) Q4 2024 $25.2 billion (period ended Dec. 2024) $22.0 billion (period ended Nov. 2024) Q1 2025 $21.5 billion (period ended March 2025) $22.2 billion (period ended Feb. 2025) Q2 2025 $21.2 billion (period ended June 2025) $22.2 billion (period ended May 2025) Q3 2025 $21.4 billion (period ended Sept. 2025) $22.2 billion (period ended Aug. 2025) Q4 2025 $24.5 billion (period ended Dec. 2025) $23.5 billion (period ended Nov. 2025) Q1 2026 $21.2 billion (period ended March 2026) $24.0 billion (period ended Feb. 2026) Q2 2026 Not yet reported $25.0 billion (period ended May 2026)

Data source: Company filings. Data as of July 7, 2026.

Foolish Take

Examining the revenue trends for UPS and FedEx reveal different stories about their businesses. UPS experiences a spike in the fourth quarter because one of its biggest customers historically has been Amazon, and the holiday season produces more sales for the e-commerce giant.

That has changed with UPS slashing its business with Amazon because, while the partnership contributes a lot of revenue, the margins are slim. UPS has intentionally shed this low-margin volume to improve its operating profit margins, leading to bumpy quarterly revenue and year-over-year declines. UPS is also predominantly unionized, and these higher costs compared to FedEx’s non-union workforce mean the company must pursue margin protection over revenue growth.

FedEx aggressively prioritizes volume growth, enabling its sales to expand year over year. Its recent spinoff of its freight division should help this further as well. For its 2026 fiscal year ended May 31, the company’s $94.7 billion was a strong increase over the prior year’s $87.9 billion. FedEx expects about 11% year-over-year growth in its next fiscal year, which the company shifted into a calendar year starting in June of this year.

Should you buy stock in United Parcel Service right now?

Before you buy stock in United Parcel Service, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and United Parcel Service wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $409,970!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,200,223!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 916% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 210% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 8, 2026.

Robert Izquierdo has positions in Amazon, FedEx, and United Parcel Service. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon and United Parcel Service. The Motley Fool recommends FedEx. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.