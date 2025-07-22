United Parcel Service (UPS) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

United Parcel Service (UPS) closed the most recent trading day at $101.14, moving +2.26% from the previous trading session. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.06% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.41%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.39%.

The package delivery service's stock has dropped by 1.49% in the past month, falling short of the Transportation sector's gain of 4.05% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.88%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of United Parcel Service in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on July 29, 2025. In that report, analysts expect United Parcel Service to post earnings of $1.56 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 12.85%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $20.85 billion, down 4.43% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.05 per share and revenue of $87.34 billion. These totals would mark changes of -8.68% and -4.09%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for United Parcel Service. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.4% lower. United Parcel Service presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note United Parcel Service's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 14.02. This indicates no noticeable deviation in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 14.02.

It's also important to note that UPS currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.9. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.85 at yesterday's closing price.

The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry is part of the Transportation sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 199, positioning it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

