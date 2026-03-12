United Parcel Service (UPS) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

United Parcel Service (UPS) closed at $97.89 in the latest trading session, marking a -2.89% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.52% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 1.56%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.78%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the package delivery service had lost 16% lagged the Transportation sector's loss of 7.21% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.25%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of United Parcel Service in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.12, showcasing a 24.83% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $21.12 billion, indicating a 1.96% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $7.09 per share and revenue of $89.11 billion, indicating changes of -0.98% and +0.5%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for United Parcel Service. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.05% decrease. Currently, United Parcel Service is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, United Parcel Service is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.23. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 18.27.

It's also important to note that UPS currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.59. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.71.

The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry is part of the Transportation sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 86, this industry ranks in the top 36% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.