United Parcel Service (UPS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

United Parcel Service (UPS) closed at $193.72 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.14% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.37%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.98%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.62%.

Coming into today, shares of the package delivery service had gained 4.48% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 0.18%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.71%.

United Parcel Service will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 25, 2023. In that report, analysts expect United Parcel Service to post earnings of $3.58 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 17.38%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $22.96 billion, down 5.84% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $11.45 per share and revenue of $97.75 billion. These totals would mark changes of -11.51% and -2.58%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for United Parcel Service should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.74% lower. United Parcel Service is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that United Parcel Service has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.94 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.33.

Also, we should mention that UPS has a PEG ratio of 2.33. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.76 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 184, which puts it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.