United Parcel Service (UPS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, United Parcel Service (UPS) closed at $178.77, marking a -1.61% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.7%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 7.5%.

Heading into today, shares of the package delivery service had lost 0.46% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's gain of 1.27% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 0.94% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from United Parcel Service as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be January 31, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.59, unchanged from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $28.1 billion, up 1.2% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for United Parcel Service. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.13% lower. United Parcel Service is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, United Parcel Service is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 14.89. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.95, so we one might conclude that United Parcel Service is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that UPS has a PEG ratio of 1.79 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.65 as of yesterday's close.

The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 214, putting it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

