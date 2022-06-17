United Parcel Service (UPS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

United Parcel Service (UPS) closed the most recent trading day at $171.07, moving -0.65% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.22% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.13%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.2%.

Heading into today, shares of the package delivery service had gained 2.87% over the past month, outpacing the Transportation sector's loss of 8.06% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.32% in that time.

United Parcel Service will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 26, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.15, up 2.94% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $24.66 billion, up 5.26% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $12.83 per share and revenue of $102.29 billion. These totals would mark changes of +5.77% and +5.15%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for United Parcel Service. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. United Parcel Service currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, United Parcel Service is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.43. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.43.

We can also see that UPS currently has a PEG ratio of 1.5. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.31 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, which puts it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.