United Parcel Service (UPS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, United Parcel Service (UPS) closed at $210.63, marking a -0.64% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.88%.

Heading into today, shares of the package delivery service had lost 1.3% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's gain of 0.89% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.15% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from UPS as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, UPS is projected to report earnings of $2.70 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 26.76%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $22.34 billion, up 9.18% from the year-ago period.

UPS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $10.68 per share and revenue of $90.8 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +29.77% and +7.3%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for UPS. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.34% higher. UPS currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, UPS is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.85. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.96.

Investors should also note that UPS has a PEG ratio of 2.28 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.77 at yesterday's closing price.

The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 23, which puts it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.