United Parcel Service (UPS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

United Parcel Service (UPS) closed at $157.27 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.24% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.98%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.99%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.5%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from UPS as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 2, 2021. In that report, analysts expect UPS to post earnings of $2.10 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 0.47%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $22.79 billion, up 10.78% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for UPS. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.38% higher. UPS is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, UPS is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.3. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.97.

Investors should also note that UPS has a PEG ratio of 2.44 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.83 as of yesterday's close.

The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 17, which puts it in the top 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

