United Parcel Service (UPS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

United Parcel Service (UPS) closed the most recent trading day at $185.51, moving -0.86% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.95% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.8%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.28%.

Coming into today, shares of the package delivery service had gained 3.13% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 0.94%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.1%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from United Parcel Service as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 26, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.15, up 2.94% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $24.66 billion, up 5.26% from the year-ago period.

UPS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $12.83 per share and revenue of $102.29 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +5.77% and +5.15%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for United Parcel Service. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. United Parcel Service is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, United Parcel Service is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.59. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.59, which means United Parcel Service is trading at a no noticeable deviation to the group.

It is also worth noting that UPS currently has a PEG ratio of 1.63. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.63 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 185, putting it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow UPS in the coming trading sessions

