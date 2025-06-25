United Parcel Service (UPS) Stock Moves -1.24%: What You Should Know

United Parcel Service (UPS) ended the recent trading session at $99.37, demonstrating a -1.24% change from the preceding day's closing price. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.25%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.31%.

Coming into today, shares of the package delivery service had gained 3.15% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 2.86%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.05%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of United Parcel Service in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.57, reflecting a 12.29% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $20.84 billion, down 4.51% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $7.07 per share and a revenue of $87.37 billion, signifying shifts of -8.42% and -4.06%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for United Parcel Service. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.16% lower within the past month. United Parcel Service is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that United Parcel Service has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.23 right now. This expresses no noticeable deviation compared to the average Forward P/E of 14.23 of its industry.

It's also important to note that UPS currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.77. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. UPS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.77 as of yesterday's close.

The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow UPS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

