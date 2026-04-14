United Parcel Service (UPS) Stock Moves 1.18%: What You Should Know

United Parcel Service (UPS) closed at $103.22 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.18% move from the prior day. The stock performed on par with S&P 500. At the same time, the Dow added 0.66%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.96%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the package delivery service had gained 4.74% lagged the Transportation sector's gain of 4.95% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 3.93%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of United Parcel Service in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on April 28, 2026. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.07, down 28.19% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $21.14 billion, down 1.88% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.08 per share and a revenue of $89.31 billion, representing changes of -1.12% and +0.73%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for United Parcel Service. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.08% lower within the past month. United Parcel Service currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, United Parcel Service is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.41. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.85, so one might conclude that United Parcel Service is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, UPS's PEG ratio is currently 1.61. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.64 as of yesterday's close.

The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry is part of the Transportation sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 198, positioning it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

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United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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