United Parcel Service (UPS) Stock Moves -1.61%: What You Should Know

United Parcel Service (UPS) closed the most recent trading day at $176.55, moving -1.61% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.38%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.94%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.64%.

Heading into today, shares of the package delivery service had gained 1.12% over the past month, outpacing the Transportation sector's loss of 1.83% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.07% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from United Parcel Service as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 26, 2022. On that day, United Parcel Service is projected to report earnings of $3.15 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 2.94%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $24.66 billion, up 5.26% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $12.83 per share and revenue of $102.29 billion, which would represent changes of +5.77% and +5.15%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for United Parcel Service. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. United Parcel Service is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, United Parcel Service is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 13.99. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.99, so we one might conclude that United Parcel Service is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

Investors should also note that UPS has a PEG ratio of 1.56 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.55 as of yesterday's close.

The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 106, putting it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

