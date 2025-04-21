United Parcel Service (UPS) Stock Moves -0.19%: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with United Parcel Service (UPS) standing at $96.25, reflecting a -0.19% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.36% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.48%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.55%.

The the stock of package delivery service has fallen by 16.22% in the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's loss of 8.44% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.6%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of United Parcel Service in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on April 29, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.44, indicating a 0.7% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $21.06 billion, indicating a 2.97% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $7.69 per share and a revenue of $87.9 billion, indicating changes of -0.39% and -3.48%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for United Parcel Service. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 1.59% downward. Right now, United Parcel Service possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that United Parcel Service has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.54 right now. This signifies no noticeable deviation in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 12.54 for its industry.

Meanwhile, UPS's PEG ratio is currently 1.35. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.35 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 202, finds itself in the bottom 19% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

